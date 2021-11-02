Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.37.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$33.05 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.93 and a 12 month high of C$33.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

