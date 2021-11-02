SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $31,530.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,522 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

