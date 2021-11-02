sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $102.16 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and $27.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 101,611,476 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

