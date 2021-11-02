Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $438,000 Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $288,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

VFVA opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

