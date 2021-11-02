Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 5,650.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Colombia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.