SVB Leerink Comments on Alkermes plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

ALKS opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

