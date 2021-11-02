SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

