Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

