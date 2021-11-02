SWK’s (SWKH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKH. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

