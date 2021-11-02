Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $156.30

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.30 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 198.52 ($2.59). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 1,036,173 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £392.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.30.

In other Synairgen news, insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of Synairgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

