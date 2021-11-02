Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $203.18 million and $6.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,646,140 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.