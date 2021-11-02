Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,046 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 22.86% of Talis Biomedical worth $32,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

