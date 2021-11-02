Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,270. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.