Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32. Teekay has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Teekay alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Teekay worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.