Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock remained flat at $$5.43 during trading on Tuesday. 301,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,021. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,038.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 597,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,903 in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

