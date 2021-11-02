Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $54.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

