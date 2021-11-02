Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

