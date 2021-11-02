Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEZNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 18,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

