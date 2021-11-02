Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

