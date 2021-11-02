Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $1,208.59

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,208.59, but opened at $1,154.18. Tesla shares last traded at $1,195.06, with a volume of 378,328 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Get Tesla alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 629.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.