Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $1,208.59

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,208.59, but opened at $1,154.18. Tesla shares last traded at $1,195.06, with a volume of 378,328 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.
The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 629.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
