Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.65 Million

Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $681.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.00 million and the lowest is $671.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $175.67 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $102.33 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

