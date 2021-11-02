Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 325,540 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

