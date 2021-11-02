Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.