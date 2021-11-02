Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textainer Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

