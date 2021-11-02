Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

TXT opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $3,852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 58.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $951,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

