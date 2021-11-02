TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

TFII opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.26. TFI International has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

