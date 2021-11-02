TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of TFII opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26. TFI International has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

