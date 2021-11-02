TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$132.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$137.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$59.33 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.