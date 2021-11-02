TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,285. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.