TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,285. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TG Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

