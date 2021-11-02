The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.21. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.31. 46,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $89.12 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

