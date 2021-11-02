The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.43 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242,565 shares of company stock valued at $439,145,361. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.