The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of CHEF opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $36.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

