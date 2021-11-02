The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-$5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

