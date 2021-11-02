The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-$5.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.