The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,563. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.95% of The Dixie Group worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.