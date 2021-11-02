The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
