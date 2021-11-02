The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

