The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 21,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

