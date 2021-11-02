The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to ~$5.39-5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Shares of EL traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,253. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $220.42 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.81 and its 200-day moving average is $316.66. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

