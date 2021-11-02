The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.23-7.38 EPS.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $13.08 on Tuesday, hitting $338.23. 82,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $220.42 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.