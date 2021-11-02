The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.63. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

