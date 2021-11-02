The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $200.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.43. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

