The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

