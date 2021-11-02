The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

