The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

