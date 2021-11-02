The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MOS. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 765.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 97,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,165,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

