The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.06

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The firm has a market cap of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

