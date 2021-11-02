The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,254,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,153,000 after purchasing an additional 135,454 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,513. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,913 shares of company stock valued at $102,167,985. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

