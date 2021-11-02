The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.750-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.75-$1.95 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

