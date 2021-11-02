The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,053. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of The Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

