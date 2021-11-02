The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 471,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,701. The Toro has a 12-month low of $83.25 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after buying an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

