The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,403. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

